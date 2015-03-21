Southern Miss students participate in community service project - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Southern Miss students participate in community service project

USM students participating in community service project USM students participating in community service project
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

 Hundreds of students, faculty and staff at the University of Southern Mississippi participated in the 6th Annual Big Event community service project Saturday. 

"It has been such a wonderful experience to be part of an event that gives back to the Hattiesburg community, said Big Event director, Elena Lofton.

The student-led service projects included painting, organizing supplies and yard work all across the area.  The students were spread out in more than 20 locations including the United Way of Southeast Mississippi, Christian Services and Fieldhouse for the Homeless.

SGA president Jeffrey George said there is no better way of giving back to the community.

"They do so much for our university and supporting us as students living in Hattiesburg, so we want to say thank you to the people that live here 365 days a year," George said.

The gulf coast campus also participated in the community service project. 

Copyright 2015 WDAM.  All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:36 PM EST2018-01-30 22:36:11 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

  • Free tax preparation help offered in Hattiesburg area

    Free tax preparation help offered in Hattiesburg area

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:13 PM EST2018-01-30 22:13:01 GMT
    Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)
    Tax season is just around the corner and the City of Hattiesburg and community partners are offering free tax preparation help to citizens in and around the community. With tax returns will be prepared and E-filed for free by an IRS certified preparer.  “The preparers are IRS certified, all they have to do is walk in and they can get their taxes prepared and e-filed for free,"  said Hattiesburg Neighborhood Development Coordinator, Maxine...More >>
    Tax season is just around the corner and the City of Hattiesburg and community partners are offering free tax preparation help to citizens in and around the community. With tax returns will be prepared and E-filed for free by an IRS certified preparer.  “The preparers are IRS certified, all they have to do is walk in and they can get their taxes prepared and e-filed for free,"  said Hattiesburg Neighborhood Development Coordinator, Maxine...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly