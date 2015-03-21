Southern Miss students participate in community service project

Hundreds of students, faculty and staff at the University of Southern Mississippi participated in the 6th Annual Big Event community service project Saturday.

"It has been such a wonderful experience to be part of an event that gives back to the Hattiesburg community, said Big Event director, Elena Lofton.

The student-led service projects included painting, organizing supplies and yard work all across the area. The students were spread out in more than 20 locations including the United Way of Southeast Mississippi, Christian Services and Fieldhouse for the Homeless.

SGA president Jeffrey George said there is no better way of giving back to the community.

"They do so much for our university and supporting us as students living in Hattiesburg, so we want to say thank you to the people that live here 365 days a year," George said.

The gulf coast campus also participated in the community service project.

