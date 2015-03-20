Waynesboro man arrested for using counterfeit money

charged with forgery & uttering of counterfeit U.S. currency

A Waynesboro man was arrested for using counterfeit money.

Justin Wayne Singley, 28, was charged and arrested on forgery and uttering of counterfeit U.S. currency.

According to Waynesboro police, Singley passed two counterfeit bills to the Valero station on Mississippi Drive in Waynesboro.

Singley also attempted to pass the counterfeit currency to Gatlin's Hardware, but fled when the manager noticed the bills were fake, police said.

He was later caught by Wayne County deputies.

