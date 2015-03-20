Waynesboro police search for two suspects on multiple charges

Waynesboro police are searching for two suspects with multiple charges.

Renard Oneal Russell, 33, is wanted on kidnapping, residential burglary, and weapons possession by a felon charges.

According to Waynesboro police, Russell allegedly shot into a residence, rushed inside and kidnapped the occupant at gun point, then transported the victim into another county where at the first opportunity, the victim managed to escape and notify authorities...Russell is considered armed and dangerous.

Donald Burrage, 33, of Waynesboro is wanted on a felony domestic violence strangulation charge. According to the Waynesboro police department, Burrage allegedly strangled his wife to the point of asphyxiation to where the blood vessels in her eye ruptured and she lost control of bodily function.

A felony warrant is currently active and on file for Burrage, police said.

If you know of the whereabouts of either suspects, please call the Waynesboro police department at 601-735-3192

