Teen arrested in Waynesboro for sexual battery

A teenager in Waynesboro was arrested for sexual battery.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, Devonta Boyd, 16, allegedly had a form of sexual intercourse with a five-year-old child.

Police said during an interview with Boyd, he confessed to the crime. Boyd was certified as an adult on this charge, and was incarcerated at the Wayne County Detention Center.

His bond is set at $25,000.

