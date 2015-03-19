Hattiesburg woman afraid after gunshots fired through her home

Marion Smith, 61, is afraid after bullets flew through her home on Baxter road in Hattiesburg Wednesday night.“I just heard the shot it was hitting up against the wall, so I called 911,” Smith said.The bullets came through the wall just inches away from her bed.“I don't know what they or who they was shooting at it wasn't me,” Smith said.Her daughter Fallon Smith-Alford who is also her caregiver, said she's afraid because her kids are often inside that home.“Just like they shoot at night, they can shoot in the day, so I'm very worried, even being here now,” Smith-Alford added.The people who live in the area said crime is high in the area, and they want police to do more.“Fighting and drugs, it's a bad area for drugs. They need to start patrolling the area,” Smith-Alford said.Family members said as scary as this incident was, they are thankful that no one was hit in the hail of gunfire.“Innocent child, old people anybody innocent, this is a shame. This hurt me to my heart,” a neighbor said.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.