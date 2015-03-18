Waynesboro police make more arrests

: Aggravated DomesticViolence (Strangulation): $100,000, Attempted Aggravated Assault (Weapon): 2 counts, $50,000, Weapons Possession by a Felon: $50,000, Total: $250,000, On Hold for MDOC

The Waynesboro Police Department is still cleaning up crime in the city.

Aaron Duplantis, 24, was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic violence, attempted aggravated assault and weapons possession by a felon.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department, Duplantis allegedly assaulted and beat his girlfriend in the face, and strangled her unconscious two times. Police said he then attempted to stab his girlfriend and sister with a butcher knife, chasing them through a trailer park.

Bond on all charges is $450,000.

Xzaviar McLaughlin is charged with domestic violence.

According to Waynesboro Police, McLauglin allegedly assaulted a girlfriend in a fistfight, grabbed her around the neck with his hand strangling her and put her in a headlock.

His bond was set at $10,000.

