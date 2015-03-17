Palazzo named to House Appropriations Committee

This is a news release from the office of Congressman Steven Palazzo

Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS-4) today was appointed to serve on the House Committee on Appropriations. Congressman Palazzo released a statement following the announcement:

“Mississippi has a long history of appropriators in Congress, and I am honored to be selected to continue that tradition on the House Appropriations Committee. No one can truly fill the shoes of my friend Alan Nunnelee, but I will work to uphold the values he held so dear by fighting for Mississippi and for our country every single day.

"I'm grateful to Chairman Rogers and my colleagues in Congress for having placed their faith in me. Serving as an appropriator is a privilege and a tremendous responsibility that I don't take lightly. I believe I bring a history of fiscal conservatism with a business background to the table that will be extremely beneficial during my time on the committee. I look forward to working to better our nation and South Mississippi.”

Chairman Hal Rogers welcomed the new addition to the Committee:

“It is with pleasure that I welcome Rep. Palazzo to the House Appropriations Committee. Serving on this Committee is an honor and a privilege, and bears with it a great responsibility to oversee each and every discretionary dollar spent by the United States. Especially in this challenging budget climate, the work of the Committee is critically important to continue essential and necessary government functions, and to ensure the proper use of our tax dollars. I know that Steven is more than up to the task, and I look forward to working with him during this Congress.”

Governor Phil Bryant stated, “I am thrilled that Congressman Palazzo has been appointed to serve on the House Appropriations Committee. Steven has proven himself to be a strong conservative leader, and having him on this committee will be of tremendous benefit to the people of the 4th Congressional District and the entire state of Mississippi.”

President of Ingalls Shipbuilding, Brain Cuccias stated, “I am pleased to learn that Rep. Palazzo is joining the House Appropriations Committee. During these times of tight federal budgets, it is important to have our region's interests represented, and I'm glad that Rep. Palazzo will be fighting for us on this critical committee. Throughout its history, the Committee has supported vital investments for our nation's defense industrial base among other priorities, and I know Rep. Palazzo will be watching out for us as he joins the Committee.”

