St. Patrick's Day brings deals

Pine Belt restaurants are going green in the spirit of St. Patrick's Day.

Einstein Bros., The Keg and Barrel, and Sonic Drive-In are celebrating by offering residents sweet deals and green treats on March 17.

Einstein Bros., a popular bagel company, is offering green bagels for the day to share with friends and family.

The Keg and Barrel is opening at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday for an all-you-can-eat Irish themed buffet of corned-beef, cabbage, Irish potatoes and Guinness stew, and individual plates or bowls will be available for dinner.

Mississippi Shakedown will be playing at 6:00 p.m. and Left Lane Cruiser will be at 9:00 p.m., according to the bar's Facebook page.

Sonic Drive-In is offering an all-day deal for anyone in need of a tasty treat.

“Bet you thought we'd do something with tots because of potatoes,” Sonic representatives said. “Nope. Shakes.”

All shakes will be half off for St. Patrick's Day.

