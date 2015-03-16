Dairy Queen gives away free ice cream Monday

Dairy Queens across the country have invited everyone to celebrate their 75th Fanniversary with a free ice cream cone on Monday.

Company officials said it is giving out a free small vanilla cone to all their fans on March 16 for supporting the company for so many years.

“It's just one of the ways we're thanking you for 75 great years,” officials said in a new release.

The company is also using the celebration to raise money for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, a charity that helps 170 children's hospitals across the United States and Canada.

This promotion is limited to participating locations.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.