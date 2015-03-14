Hub City Comedy announces remaining Spring 2015 schedule

This is a news release from Hub City Comedy

For nearly five years, Hub City Comedy has consistently brought America's best up-and-coming stand-up comedians to Hattiesburg. Already in 2015, Hattiesburg has seen two sold out shows headlined by Hannibal Buress and Tom Segura. Now, Hub City Comedy is pleased to announce its remaining spring lineup for 2015 which includes nationally-renowned acts Killer Beaz, Todd Barry, Tig Notaro and Sean Patton.

Up first is southern comedy legend, Killer Beaz. Killer Beaz is performing at Brewsky's on Saturday, March 14. Killer Beaz has made numerous appearances on such networks and television/radio shows as Showtime, Entertainment Tonight, Comedy Central, A&E, CMT, Nashville Network, Speed Channel, Outdoor Channel, Bob & Tom show, John Boy & Billy show, Rick & Bubba show, XM radio, WTF with Marc Maron, CNN, Turner South, ESPN, GAC and E! He has also been featured in Rolling Stone magazine, Southern Magazine, USA today, and Country Weekly. Tickets are $15.00 in advance, $20.00 at the door and can be purchased at brewskyslive.com.

Up next, Hub City Comedy brings New York City-based comedian and actor, Todd Barry, to the Thirsty Hippo on Wednesday, April 8. Todd is widely recognized for his roles as the bongo-playing “Third Conchord” on HBO's Flight of the Conchords and Mickey Rourke's deli boss in 2009 Oscar winner The Wrestler, and renowned throughout the entertainment industry for his nuanced, measured, and thoroughly original approach to stand-up. Boasting multiple stand-up appearances on The Late Show with David Letterman, Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and two Comedy Central Presents specials, and his latest one hour Comedy Central special Super Crazy. Todd's resume also includes such hit TV shows as Louie, Delocated, Bored to Death, Tim and Eric, Chappelle's Show, Sex and the City, and even Sesame Street. Tickets are $15 and are available at thirstyhippo.com.

Mississippi native, Tig Notaro, will be performing at Brewsky's in Hattiesburg for her long-awaited return to the Hospitality State on Tuesday, April 14. Tig has been included on Business Insider's list of “50 Women Who Are Changing the World” and Rolling Stone's list of “50 Funniest People Now,” Tig Notaro was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2014 for her sophomore release LIVE. The album sold over 100,000 units in just 6 weeks, which is unheard of today. Louis CK is quoted as saying that it is one of the best stand-up performances he ever saw. Most recently, Tig finished shooting Knock Knock, It's Tig Notaro, where she performs in the actual homes, barns and rooftops of selected fans across the country, which is expected to air on Showtime in early 2015. Tig remains a favorite on both Conan and This American Life and continues to host her own weekly podcast, Professor Blastoff, which ranks consistently at the top of the iTunes charts. In previous years Tig has Guest Starred on shows such as NBC's The Office and Community, FOX's Bob's Burgers and HBO's The Life and Times of Tim. In May, Tig will be recording her first HBO hour special. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show and can be purchased at brewskyslive.com.

Local favorite, Sean Patton, returns to the Hub City on Friday, May 22 at The Thirsty Hippo. Sean is a comedian based in Los Angeles and New York, by way of New Orleans. Sean began doing standup in the Crescent City, and has since performed in comedy clubs across the US and Canada. Sean has also performed at The Melbourne International Comedy Festival (2011), Just for Laughs Chicago (2013), Just for Laughs Toronto (2013), and three times at Just for Laughs Montreal (2008, 2010, and 2012). In the TV world, Sean has appeared on Comedy Central's Live at Gotham (2009), Late Night with Jimmy Fallon (2010), twice on Conan (2011, 2013), and once on Comedy Central's @Midnight (2014). 2013 also marked the release of his own Comedy Central Half Hour Special. As for acting, Sean played a guest starring role on IFC's Maron and a co-starring role on Comedy Central's Inside Amy Schumer. Sean also stars in the unscripted travel show Best Bars in America for The Esquire Network. Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door.

For more information, please visit facebook.com/HubCityComedy or twitter.com/HubCityComedy.

