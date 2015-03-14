Mississippi NRCS accepting applications

This is a news release from the Mississippi NRCS

The United States Department of Agriculture/Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is currently accepting applications for the Mississippi Water Conservation Management Project (MWCMP) through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). Applications received by April 17, 2015 will be considered in the first ranking period for the MWCMP. There is no deadline for submission of an application.

The MWCMP is a voluntary conservation program that provides financial assistance to eligible owners and operators of irrigated agricultural land to address water conservation management resource concerns. The program will focus on using management practices to address serious conservation issues related to water quantity.

“This is an excellent opportunity to help our Mississippi producers voluntarily address the critical water supply concerns in the Mississippi Delta through this project”, stated Kurt Readus, Mississippi NRCS State Conservationist.

The MWCMP is only available in counties over the Mississippi River Valley Aquifer (MRVA). These delta counties include Bolivar, Coahoma, Humphreys, Issaquena, Leflore, Quitman, Sharkey, Sunflower, Tunica and Washington. The program is also available in certain portions of the bluff counties over the MRVA. These include portions of Carroll, Desoto, Grenada, Holmes, Panola, Tallahatchie, Tate, Warren, Yazoo.

Owners and operators of irrigated agricultural lands are eligible to apply for program benefits offered through the MWCMP. In order for a producer to be considered for financial assistance, the land associated with a program application must be located within the MRVA. Producers must also meet the EQIP eligibility requirements to receive financial assistance through this program.

Producers can apply for financial assistance by contacting the NRCS office in their local USDA Service Center. To locate an office, please go to http://offices.sc.egov.usda.gov/locator/app. For more information, visit our website at http://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/site/ms/home/.

