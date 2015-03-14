Gaudet elected Chair of the Academy of Human Resource Development Program Excellence Network

This is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

While attending the 2015 Academy of Human Resource Development (AHRD) International Research Conference in the Americas held last month in St. Louis, Mo., Dr. Cyndi Gaudet, chair and professor of the Department of Human Capital Development program at The University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park campus, was elected to serve as chair of the AHRD Program Excellence Network.

The AHRD Program Excellence Network, a group consisting of 22 university members, expresses their purpose as a commitment “to strengthening human resource development academic programs and promoting excellence in teaching human resource development. It provides a forum for its members to explore, learn, and work together to shape the future direction of human resource development education.”

Gaudet joined Southern Miss in 1977 to develop innovative programs focusing on human resource development. Graduate programs designed and developed under her leadership include the doctoral degree in human capital development and the master's degree in workforce training and development. Gaudet earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from Southern Miss in 1976 and 1988, respectively. She earned her Ph.D. in human resource education and workforce development from LSU in 1991.

