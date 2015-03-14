New Moffitt Health Center at Southern Miss open Monday, March 16

The new Moffitt Health Center on The University of Southern Mississippi's Hattiesburg campus will welcome its first patients on Monday, March 16. (Photo by Kelly Dunn)

For the past 25 years, Dr. Virginia Crawford has held fast to the dream of a new health clinic at The University of Southern Mississippi. Now that her fondest wish has become a glorious reality, Crawford concedes that the Moffitt Health Center surpasses all of her expectations.

“This facility is better than I could have ever expected,” said Crawford, director of Student Health Services. “It is here to enhance the wellness culture for our campuses. I can't wait for students, faculty, and staff to utilize it.”

The Southern Miss community will get that opportunity on Monday, March 16 when the center opens its doors for business on the first floor of Scott Hall, which is part of the Century Park South residential complex on the Hattiesburg campus.

“The design of the facility and its integration into a residence hall complex have all been for convenience, accessibility, and to promote health to the university community,” said Crawford. This center is so much nicer than I had envisioned. I have been here for 25 years, and this is the byproduct of hard work from many long-term employees on the student health service staff.”

The Moffitt Health Center replaces the Beedie Smith Health Clinic, a free-standing building that opened on the Hattiesburg campus in 1962. The center increases the square footage dedicated to Student Health Services by 30 percent, providing much-needed space for more efficient laboratory and X-ray activity, larger health care provider work areas, a more accessible pharmacy and a dental care area.

The facility also features new classroom space, which will allow the staff to provide a broader range of health education opportunities. The patient environment will improve with the addition of separate sick visit and well visit waiting rooms and 15 private exam rooms that will increase efficiency and patient confidentiality.

A campaign launched by The University of Southern Mississippi Foundation raised more than $1.08 million to help pay for construction of the new health center. For more information about Student Health Services and the Moffitt Health Center, call 601.266.5390 or visit:http://www.usm.edu/student-health-services

