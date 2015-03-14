City-wide rummage sale held in Laurel

It was a big day for bargain shoppers in Laurel at the city-wide rummage sale.

Thousands of shoppers came out looking for great deals on clothing, jewelry, furniture, and antiques.

Beth Johnson organized the rummage sale, and said it's not only great for shoppers, it benefits the community as well.

"We always donate the unsold items to the good samaritan center, so they'll come and get a truckload," Johnson said.

Johnson said it's always great to offer deals during these tough economic times.

"It really benefits everybody and then with the community coming, they come and get jeans for a dollar, baby clothes for twenty-five cents," Johnson added.

The next city-wide rummage sale will be held in August.

