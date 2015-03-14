3 vehicle accident sends one to hospital, one to jail

One man has been hospitalized and another is behind bars after a three vehicle accident on Friday in Jones County.Emergency medical responders, Powers Volunteer Fire Department and the Jones County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to an accident at in the Glade community around 3:00 p.m.Jones County Sheriff Alex Hodge said a passenger in a GMC Sierra SLT was transported to the hospital with a minor head injury, and the drivers of the vehicles were uninjured.According to Hodge, the accident was caused when the driver of the Sierra rear-ended a black Dodge Ram 4x4 that was stopped at the intersection of Luther Hill Road and Ellisville Tuckers Crossing Road.The impact of the collision pushed the Dodge into the intersecting road, causing it to clip the end of a GMC Suburban that was heading south on Ellisville-Tuckers Crossing Road.When Jones County officials began questioning the victims about the cause of the accident, the driver of the Sierra bolted from the area on foot, according to officials.Officials said the fleeing suspect was under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence, but he escaped before deputies were able to handcuff him.The suspect was quickly apprehended and transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Center.