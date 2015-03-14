Laurel man wanted for exposing himself to teenage girl

Terrence Breland, 41, is wanted on multiple charges by the Laurel Police Department. Photo Source LPD

The Laurel Police Department is asking the public for help in the search for a wanted suspect.

Terrence Breland, 41, of Laurel is wanted for indecent exposure for allegedly sexually gratifying himself in front of a 15-year-old girl last week.

Breland is also wanted for contempt of court, according to Laurel Police officials.

Anyone with information about Breland's whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel Police Dept. or Jones County Crimestoppers at 601-428-STOP.

