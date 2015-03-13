Waynesboro Police make multiple arrests - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Waynesboro Police make multiple arrests

WAYNE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - It's been a busy past few months for the Waynesboro police department, but police say they're determined to keep crime in the city under control.

"Crime is everywhere as we know it," Investigator Don Hopkins said.

Hopkins said he's been busy working on several cases.  Their latest arrest was Michael Everett, who has multiple charges.  

"He has three counts of aggravated assault, kidnapping, burglary, and armed robbery," Hopkins said.

After a raid by U.S. Marshals, Everett got away, but was caught days later in Iowa.

In 2011, Hopkins said he was involved in a shooting at a nightclub where several people were shot.  In December of last year, Hopkins said he broke into a man's home, tied him up, and beat him with a metal object.

"He has a fractured section over his eye as well as his nose," Hopkins added.

Rodney Smith was also arrested by Waynesboro police, for allegedly choking a girlfriend. 

"Mr. Smith actually confessed to what took place, He knows what's coming," Hopkins said.

Eric Lashaun Green was also arrested. 

"He is charged with two counts of rape and two counts of sexual molestation of minors. The evidence in this case is pretty heinous and pretty stout," Hopkins said.

Hopkins said crime is not going to end, but they are working hard to bring criminals in Waynesboro to justice.

"You may run, but you run for very long, we're going to catch you," Hopkins said. 

