Wayne Co. schools superintendent will not run for re-election

Wayne County Superintendent will not run for reelection

There are some big changes in store for the Wayne County School District.

Superintendent of Education Ben Graves will not run for re-election.

Graves did not file the necessary paperwork for re-election, according to Wayne County Circuit Clerk, Rose Bingham.

Three other candidates have qualified to run on the democratic ticket.

Bobby Jones, Vole E. Newsome and Julie Walker will face off in the Democratic primary on August 4.

