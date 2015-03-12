Local educator describes role of Pre-K in Common Core preparation

Local educator explains why preschool is so important in preparing for common core standards

Common Core has been at the center of the education debate in Mississippi for a while now, so what role does early childhood playing in preparing students for the new standards?

Susan Anderson has been working in early childhood education for more than 25 years. She said it's important that kids get an early start.

"Preschools now work toward the common core skill from the Mississippi State Department of Education to prepare children to be ready and successful in kindergarten," Anderson said.

She said Oak Grover Learning Center works with local school districts in the area to ensure their students are prepared.

"We have checklists from the schools that say these are the things that are on the common core list that they recommend that we begin working with the children," Anderson added.

Anderson said the requirements for students have changed drastically in her time as an educator, and that's why kids should begin learning early, which begins with a strong early childhood foundation.

"It's amazing what is required for kindergarten children, they begin reading in kindergarten, not in first grade anymore," Anderson said.

