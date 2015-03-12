Local educator describes role of Pre-K in Common Core preparatio - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Local educator describes role of Pre-K in Common Core preparation

Local educator explains why preschool is so important in preparing for common core standards Local educator explains why preschool is so important in preparing for common core standards
LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Common Core has been at the center of the education debate in Mississippi for a while now, so what role does early childhood playing in preparing students for the new standards?

Susan Anderson has been working in early childhood education for more than 25 years. She said it's important that kids get an early start.

"Preschools now work toward the common core skill from the Mississippi State Department of Education to prepare children to be ready and successful in kindergarten," Anderson said.

She said Oak Grover Learning Center works with local school districts in the area to ensure their students are prepared.

"We have checklists from the schools that say these are the things that are on the common core list that they recommend that we begin working with the children," Anderson added.

Anderson said the requirements for students have changed drastically in her time as an educator, and that's why kids should begin learning early, which begins with a strong early childhood foundation.

"It's amazing what is required for kindergarten children, they begin reading in kindergarten, not in first grade anymore," Anderson said. 

Copyright WDAM 2015. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:36 PM EST2018-01-30 22:36:11 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

  • Free tax preparation help offered in Hattiesburg area

    Free tax preparation help offered in Hattiesburg area

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:13 PM EST2018-01-30 22:13:01 GMT
    Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)
    Tax season is just around the corner and the City of Hattiesburg and community partners are offering free tax preparation help to citizens in and around the community. With tax returns will be prepared and E-filed for free by an IRS certified preparer.  “The preparers are IRS certified, all they have to do is walk in and they can get their taxes prepared and e-filed for free,"  said Hattiesburg Neighborhood Development Coordinator, Maxine...More >>
    Tax season is just around the corner and the City of Hattiesburg and community partners are offering free tax preparation help to citizens in and around the community. With tax returns will be prepared and E-filed for free by an IRS certified preparer.  “The preparers are IRS certified, all they have to do is walk in and they can get their taxes prepared and e-filed for free,"  said Hattiesburg Neighborhood Development Coordinator, Maxine...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly