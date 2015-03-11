Avoiding Tax Scams

Tax Season is getting closer to and end, so if you haven't filed already this year, there are a lot of scams circulating that you should know about.

John O'Hara with the Mississippi Better Business Bureau said, many people have been receiving threatening phone calls and emails claiming to be from the IRS, but it's important to remember that the IRS will never initiate a call or email with anyone.

Cynthia Holland with Holland's Tax Service in Petal said she's seen a host of scams in her office, and warns those who haven't filed to first find a credible tax preparer.

"Those people will tell them, well we can get you more money back than down the road or this one or that one can," Holland said.

Holland said it's important to remember that in the end, you are held responsible for your tax return.

"When you sign your name on the dotted line, you sign it saying you know what's on the tax return. It's your responsibility, then at that point, you have to pay every dime of that money that you shouldn't have got back." Holland added.

According to the official IRS website, these are a list of the scams to look out for:

Phone Scams

Phishing

Identity Theft

Return Preparer Fraud

Offshore Tax Avoidance

Inflated Refund Claims

Fake Charities

Hiding Income with Fake Documents

Abusive Tax Shelters

Falsifying Income to Claim Credits

Excessive Claims for Fuel Tax Credits

Frivolous Tax Arguments

