WPD search for alleged felony shoplifter

WPD officials said the suspect was last seen driving this vehicle. Photo Source WPD

Officials with the Wiggins Police Department are searching for a suspect involved in a felony shoplifting heist.

Officials said a white male was seen on March 2 removing two tillers valued at $1,300 from the Walmart on Highway 49 in Wiggins.

According to department officials, the suspect allegedly entered the lawn equipment section of the parking lot, cut the binding cable on the equipment, and rolled a tiller to his vehicle where he is seen strapping it down before leaving the area.

About an hour later the suspect returned to Walmart, and allegedly stole a second tiller, according to officials.

The suspect was last seen driving a 1990s model white Chevrolet full size, extended cab pickup. According to officials, the vehicle had silver running boards, aftermarket tail lights, and a white hard Tonneau Cover.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call WPD Criminal Investigation Division at 601-928-5444 or MS Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. Information can also be texted to 274637 with the key word “CSTIP.”

