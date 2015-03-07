Boil water noticed issued by North Lamar Water Association

A boil water notice has been issued for North Lamar Water Association customers. Photo Source WDAM

A boil water notice was issued around 3:00 p.m. for the customers of North Lamar Water Association on Saturday.

According to department officials, residents that live from the intersection of Oak Grove Road and Old Highway 11 to the intersection of Oak Grove and Steeleman Road are affected.

This includes the Quail Hallow and Corner Oaks subdivisions.

Officials ask that anyone living in this location to boil their water until further notice.

