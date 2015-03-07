TheDress becomes international phenomenon

The Salvation Army of South Africa is celebrating Nation Women's Day early with a striking advertisement that is using #TheDress to draw national attention to a worldwide issue.

According to The Salvation Army, the viral phenomenon of an ever changing dress was the perfect opportunity to bring awareness to abused and traffic women.

A viral debate broke out in February about the controversial color of a dress after a wedding photo was posted online.

Celebrities such as Taylor Swift tweeted, “It's obviously blue and black,” while others such as the multi-talented B.J. Novak argued that it looks white and gold.

An advertising agency Ireland Davenport developed an advertisement that said, “Why is it so hard to see black and blue.” The model featured in the PSA is wearing a gold and white version of #TheDress, but she is covering in signs of domestic abuse.

The copy reads, “The only illusion is if you think it was her choice. One in six women are victims of abuse.”

The organization is using the PSA to promote a campaign to stop abuse against women. To donate to their cause, click here.

If you need help or are able to help, contact your location Salvation Army.

