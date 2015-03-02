March begins with rising gas prices

Gas prices continue to rise across the country, with Mississippi seeing a smaller increase than most other states.

A gallon of regular gas in Jackson, Mississippi is currently being sold for an average of $2.21, and increase of eight cents from the $2.13 average price last week. According to AAA's Daily Fuel Gauge Report, that same gallon of gas is almost a dollar cheaper than a year ago.

However, AAA reports the monthly average for gas in Mississippi is $1.89, a stark difference from the ever rising prices reported on March 2.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon is going for $2.43, and increase of $0.37 from the monthly average, but a decrease of $1.03 from the 2014 yearly average.

On Feb. 23, AAA reported that gas prices were on the longest increase streak for nearly a year with 28 days running, but now that number has increased to 35 days.

The last reported cause of the continuous increases in fuel were attributed by AAA officials as “refineries are in the midst of conducting seasonal maintenance, a process that can limit fuel production and contribute to the rising pump prices.”

To view the full price gauge report, click here: http://fuelgaugereport.aaa.com/

