UPDATE: Roads open following fatal propane truck accident

All roads have been re-opened following the fatal propane truck accident in Lamar County on Saturday.

According to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel, roads were opened just after midnight on Sunday when officials were about to removed all the propane from the area.

David Black III, 32, of Purvis was killed when the propane truck he was driving went off the road around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.Lamar County emergency officials responded to the scene, and burned off the gas from the overturned truck in slow increments.UPRigel said the accident occurred at the intersection of old Highway 11 and Pistol Ridge Road south of Purvis.

Officials are currently unsure what caused the accident, and this incident is still under investigation.



