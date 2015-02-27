Tobacco-Free Coalition promotes clean air

The Mississippi Tobacco-free coalition held a meeting in Laurel Friday to raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco-use.

The coalition works with schools, churches and other community organizations to promote and educate the public on a smoke-free environment.

Members said there should always be clean air for everyone.

"We take them things on second-hand smoke preventive measures. Anything related to cancer preventative and anything of that nature. Everybody deserves to breathe smoke-free air," Nicole Banks said.

The coalition serves Forrest, Jones and Jasper counties.

