Suspect sought in early morning assault

Elijah Horn, 48, is being sought by Laurel Police Department. Photo Source LPD

Police are searching for a suspect after a Thursday morning altercation in Laurel.The Laurel Police Department issued two felony warrants for Elijah Horn, 48, after he allegedly assaulted and intimidated a witness.

Officials said there were two victims involved in the incident, but did not release their conditions.



According to officials, Horn was last seen driving a red Ford Crown Victoria with a Tennessee license plate.

Horn's faces charges of aggravated domestic assault and intimidating a witness.



Anyone with information about Horn's whereabouts is asked to contact Laurel Police Department Sgt. Michael Reaves or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.



