Suspect sought in early morning assault

Elijah Horn, 48, is being sought by Laurel Police Department. Photo Source LPD Elijah Horn, 48, is being sought by Laurel Police Department. Photo Source LPD
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - Police are searching for a suspect after a Thursday morning altercation in Laurel.

The Laurel Police Department issued two felony warrants for Elijah Horn, 48, after he allegedly assaulted and intimidated a witness. 

Officials said there were two victims involved in the incident, but did not release their conditions. 

According to officials, Horn was last seen driving a red Ford Crown Victoria with a Tennessee license plate. 

Horn's faces charges of aggravated domestic assault and intimidating a witness. 

Anyone with information about Horn's whereabouts is asked to contact Laurel Police Department Sgt. Michael Reaves or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP. 

