JCJC’s “Operation JumpStart” expands to Hattiesburg & Waynesboro

This is a news release from Jones County Junior College

Entrepreneurs in the Pine Belt area will now have the opportunity to realize their dreams of small business ownership with the help of Jones County Junior College's, “Operation JumpStart.” This six-week course is a nationally-recognized, highly successful training model delivered to individuals who want to start or expand a small business. The Operation JumpStart: First Step curriculum teaches participants essential small business planning and preparation skills with practical hands-on training from experts in the field.

“By offering hands-on training and business advice from our business sponsors and business leaders, participants can be more successful. They get to see how the process works instead of us telling them what they need to do to start a business.” said Crystal Nail, JCJC Entrepreneur Center Director.

The training program will be held on Monday and Thursday evenings from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. for six weeks beginning on Monday, March 23, through Thursday, April 30. Classes will meet in two locations: Hattiesburg at the Woodall Center, on the Pearl River Community College campus at 906 Sullivan Drive and in Waynesboro, at JCJC's Wayne County Learning Center located at 103 Collins Street in Waynesboro.

“We're excited to see the Operation JumpStart program has been well received in the Pine Belt. The entrepreneurial spirit can bring jobs and new industries to the region. In some cases the new businesses that are generated from this program meet the unmet needs of a community.”

The Operation JumpStart tuition is $250 with the help of participating sponsors like Mississippi Power and First State Bank in Waynesboro. Applications can be picked up at First State Bank and the JCJC-Wayne County Learning Center in Waynesboro and the Larry Woodall Center in Hattiesburg or at the JCJC Advanced Technology Center in Ellisville.

Interested participants need to register by March 17, to be considered for the Operation JumpStart program. For more information or to apply for this new business coaching and training program, contact: Shannon Wilks at 601-477-4114 or email:Shannon.wilks@jcjc.edu or call Crystal Nail at 601-477-4235 or email:crystal.nail@jcjc.edu.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.