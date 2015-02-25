Disturbance call leads to arrest for arson

The Jones County Sheriff's Department has a man in custody after a four month investigation into arson and burglary crimes.Jessie Blackledge, 32, of Ellisville was arrested Tuesday after officers were dispatched to his residence for a disturbance.According to officials, Blackledge was recently indicted for a 2014 arson that took place in Ellisville, and several witnesses have identified him as a suspect in connection with two other fires in Ellisville late last year."It was during this call [that] a laptop computer from one of the burned residences was discovered," officials said in a news release.According to officials, Blackledge has been charged with two counts of arson and one count of burglary, and more charges are pending as the investigation continues.His initial court appearance has not been determined.