JCJC’s Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program is Accepting Applications

This is a news release from Jones County Junior College

Jones County Junior College's Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program is now accepting applications for the fall 2015 semester. The application deadline is April 30, 2015. The program at Jones County Junior College is designed to train a sonographer to work in each type of general sonography setting and to proficiently perform each task. General sonography includes, but is not limited to; abdominal organs, pediatric studies, obstetrics and gynecology and the endocrine system. Although our program does not offer a full vascular study, due to the organization of our clinical sites, our students are exposed to a considerable amount of vascular sonography.

The Diagnostic Medical Sonography curriculum is a one-ear program which combines classroom instruction, laboratory work, and clinical experience to prepare students for employment and advancement in the sonography field.

Admission requirements for the program include: must be accepted to or eligible for enrollment at Jones County Junior College, have a minimum composite score of 17 on the American College Test (ACT), have a minimum G.P.A. of 2.5, have either a Bachelor's of Science degree in any field from an accredited institution OR be a Registered Radiologic Technologist (A.R.R.T.) and in good standing with the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists, OR have successfully completed a two-year patient care based program from an accredited institution and complete the Diagnostic Medical Sonography application package. Students must have also completed Anatomy and Physiology I and II, college algebra and a physical science course.

Each freshman Diagnostic Medical Sonography class at Jones County Junior College begins in the fall semester. Students receive approximately forty (40) hours of combined classroom instruction, clinical instruction and practical experience each week during the one-year program. Classroom and lab instruction are offered at Jones County Junior College. Clinical participation and scheduled rotations are offered at the clinical sites. Clinical Affiliates are located in Hattiesburg, Collins, Picayune, McComb, and Magee. In the future, the Sonography Program may offer additional sites.

Graduates of this program will have the skills necessary for employment as sonographers under the direct supervision of a physician. Students will be prepared to work in any sonographic setting and will be trained in all areas of general sonography. Upon completion of the program students will be eligible to sit for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography exam to become registered sonographers.

For more information or to request an application packet call, 601-477-4220, or email Wanda Finch at wanda.finch@jcjc.edu or visit the website at:http://www.jcjc.edu/programs/sonography/index.php

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.