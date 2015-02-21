2015 Oscar nominations

BEST PICTURE

American SniperBirdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

Boyhood

The Grand Budapest HotelThe Imitation GameSelmaThe Theory of EverythingWhiplash

Steve Carell (Foxcatcher)



Bradley Cooper (American Sniper)



Benedict Cumberbatch (The Imitation Game)



Micheal Keaton (Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance))



Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything)



ACTRESS (IN A LEADING ROLE)



Marion Cotillard (Two Days. One Night)



Felicity Jones (The Theory of Everything)



Julianne Moore (Still Alice)



Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl)



Reese Witherspoon (Wild)



ACTOR (IN A SUPPORTING ROLE)

Robert Duvall (The Judge)

Ethan Hawke (Boyhood)



Edward Norton (Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance))



Mark Ruffalo (Foxcatcher)



J.K. Simmons (Whiplash)

ACTRESS (IN A SUPPORTING ROLE)

Patricia Arquette (Boyhood)

Laura Dern (Wild)

Keira Knightley (The Imitation Game)

Emma Stone (Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance))

Meryl Streep (Into the Woods)

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Big Hero 6

The Boxtrolls

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Song of the Sea

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya

For a full list and to cast your vote,

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.