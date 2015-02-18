UPDATE: Suspects caught in Wiggins shoplifting heist

Two suspects wanted by the Wiggins Police Department for allegedly shoplifting items from Wiggins Gun and Pawn on Feb. 10 were captured early this morning.According to department officials, 37 year-old Shawn Morison, and 34 year-old Alberta Morison were identified and picked up this morning in a home on Sandalwood place after tips came in to the police department.The couple has been charged with one count of felony shoplifting. Shawn has also been charged with one count of misdemeanor possession of narcotics.

The juvenile that was with the couple has been identified as their 10 year-old son, and has been placed in the custody of a family member



“A majority of the items were retrieved at the time of arrest including a Nikon scope valued at $1,300,” Corp. Richard Gulledge said.



Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.



