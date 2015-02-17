MDOT urges continued caution when driving

This is a news release from the Mississippi Department of Transportation

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) advises motorists in north Mississippi to use caution when traveling in the counties affected by winter weather conditions.

MDOT crews report routes are clear at this time. Please continue to drive with caution in areas impacted by winter weather and be aware of crews out monitoring roadways.

“Preparing for winter weather conditions on our roadways before they occur is one of the best ways to stay safe,” said MDOT Executive Director Melinda McGrath. “We encourage everyone to monitor the weather in their area and have a plan in place should winter weather conditions occur.”Regular maintenance of your vehicle is one way to protect yourself during winter, and MDOT has these tips:· Check tire pressure regularly during winter months.· Make sure your inside lights are working and your headlights are aimed properly.· Make sure the exhaust system has no leaks. Carbon monoxide can accumulate quickly in closed vehicles.MDOT's number one priority is the safety of the traveling public, and using safe driving techniques is another way to ensure you "survive your drive" during winter weather. MDOT offers these safe driving tips:· Buckle up and slow down.· Use headlights to be more visible to other motorists.· Avoid distractions such as talking on a cell phone and texting.As winter weather moves through the state, MDOT wants you to be prepared. For more information about winter weather preparation, visit www.GoMDOT.com/winter , or follow @MississippiDOT on Twitter.

