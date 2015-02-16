Winter weather updates for the Pine Belt - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Winter weather updates for the Pine Belt

By Nick Lilja, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
Winter weather updates for the Pine Belt. Winter weather updates for the Pine Belt.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Interesting situation is unfolding outside your window. We have a line of storms set to move through during the next few hours. The line has struggled to develop any "strong" or "severe" characteristics in our area. The NOAA NWS Storm Prediction Center only suggested a 5% chance for a Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

More importantly is the VERY shallow layer of cold air (between the surface and about 2,000 feet in the air) that is seeping south behind the line of thunderstorms. There are reports of a 30+ degree drop from one side of the storms to the other. Generally I've seen between a 15 - 25 degree drop.

I still think the "Main Event" of the winter weather will stay north of I-20 but we could see a few hours of light freezing rain later tonight if the cold air continues to ooze this way at the speed it is going.

The good news is most of the area is well above freezing today. Most of us made it into the 60s and 70s. That means it will take us a bit longer to cool down the air, and cool down the roads, bridges and overpasses to below freezing. Because you can't get freezing rain until there is something freezing for the rain to stick to.

So, if things play out as aggressively as the current model trends suggest, there may be a few hours where places as far south as Collins, Laurel, and Waynesboro - or even farther south - receive very light freezing rain or sleet.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • breaking

    Man accused of shooting Hattiesburg police officer now in custody

    Man accused of shooting Hattiesburg police officer now in custody

    Monday, June 18 2018 7:29 PM EDT2018-06-18 23:29:44 GMT
    Victor Kirksey (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)Victor Kirksey (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    Victor Kirksey, the man accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning, is now in custody after an hours-long search.

    More >>

    Victor Kirksey, the man accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning, is now in custody after an hours-long search.

    More >>

  • Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 09:20:00 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-06-18 22:52:14 GMT
    In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    More >>

    The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.

    More >>

  • Thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday afternoon

    Thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday afternoon

    Thunderstorms in the forecast for Thursday afternoon

    Monday, June 18 2018 5:48 PM EDT2018-06-18 21:48:43 GMT
    During the next seven days, the constant afternoon showers will be coming to an end while the thermostat gets turned up a bit. (Photo source: WDAM)During the next seven days, the constant afternoon showers will be coming to an end while the thermostat gets turned up a bit. (Photo source: WDAM)
    During the next seven days, the constant afternoon showers will be coming to an end while the thermostat gets turned up a bit. (Photo source: WDAM)During the next seven days, the constant afternoon showers will be coming to an end while the thermostat gets turned up a bit. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Thunderstorms will continue across the area this afternoon. Some could be strong to severe, but the main concern is heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty wind and hail.

    More >>

    Thunderstorms will continue across the area this afternoon. Some could be strong to severe, but the main concern is heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty wind and hail.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly