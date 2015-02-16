JCJC’s Pharmacy Technology Program is Accepting Applications

This is a press release from Jones County Junior College

Jones County Junior College's Pharmacy Technology Program is now accepting applications for the fall 2015 semester, with April 1, 2015 as a priority deadline. Applications can be downloaded from the website athttp://www.jcjc.edu/programs/pharmacy/pharmacy_howtoenroll.php or by calling the department at 601-477-4230.

The JCJC Pharmacy Technology curriculum is a two year program which combines classroom instruction, laboratory work, and clinical experience to prepare students for employment and advancement in the pharmacy field. Admission requirements for the program include a high school diploma or GED, a minimum score of 17 on the ACT, and a background check. The student will obtain an Associate of Applied Science Degree after successfully completing the program and will be eligible to take the National Pharmacy Technician Certification Exam.

The Mississippi Board of Pharmacy has now required technicians who register with the board, to pass the technician certification exam within one year. The focus of the JCJC program is for students to earn an associate degree in Pharmacy Technology and to prepare for the National Pharmacy Technician Certification Exam. The first graduates completed the program 14 years ago and since that time, JCJC has maintained a 99% passing rate for the exam.

The Pharmacy Technology program at Jones is designed to train a technician to work in each type of pharmacy setting and to proficiently perform each task. The US Department of Labor has forecasted pharmacy technician job growth of over 31% by 2018. Currently, there are an estimated 381,000 full and part-time pharmacy technicians in the United States.

Students will learn pharmacology, pharmaceutical compounding, dosage calculations, pharmacy management, pharmacy law, therapeutic classification of drugs, drug use and abuse, trade and generic nomenclature, medical transcription abbreviations, and health care devices utilization. Through classroom and laboratory instruction, students will learn methods of drug preparation, packaging and distribution, and the function and services provided by retail and hospital pharmacies. The technician will be prepared to transcribe physician orders, prepare, dispense, and deliver orders, prepare admixtures of intravenous solutions, maintain inventory control, replenish pharmaceutical supplies, maintain patient records, and communicate effectively with patients, other health care providers, and third party insurance agencies. Practical experience in community clinical and retail settings will enhance the learning experience.

Graduates of this program will have the skills necessary for employment as technicians under the direct supervision of a registered pharmacist. They will be qualified to assist and support pharmacists in providing health care and medications to patients in retail settings, hospitals, home health care, nursing homes clinics, nuclear medicine settings, and compounding pharmacies. Non-traditional employers will also include medical insurance companies, drug wholesale companies, medical computer software vendors, and drug manufactures.

For more information call 601-477-4230, or email Tracey McCraw at: tracey.mccraw@jcjc.edu orvisit the website at: http://www.jcjc.edu/programs/pharmacy/index.php. Program applications can be found at: http://www.jcjc.edu/programs/pharmacy/docs/application.pdf.

