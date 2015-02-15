Storms, wintry weather possible starting Monday

There will be a line of storms that moves through Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama on Monday. Some storms could be strong, but very few - if any - look to be severe. We'll be lacking much instability and the low-level shear isn't favorable for tornadic development.The storms will begin in Louisiana around noon, move into Mississippi around 3pm and fizzle out in Alabama around 8pm.Behind those storms, some cold air looks to move into the area. But as it does so, the available precipitation will be leaving. This means there could be a small window for wintry weather across the region. Snow still doesn't look likely, but freezing rain and sleet might be possible.

