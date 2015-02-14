Carey personnel and students attend Osteopathic Conference

Students, faculty and staff members from the William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine recently attended the Osteopathic Medical Conference and Exposition in Seattle.

Several Carey medical college students presented at the conference and Student Doctor Alexis Cates, a fourth-year student from Mandeville, La., was presented the Nichols LEAD Scholar Award. The award, given by the American Osteopathic Association, is presented to an osteopathic medical student whose leadership, excellence, achievement and dedication are proven in the classroom and community. The award includes a $1,000 cash gift.

The conference, the premier educational event for the osteopathic medical profession, brings together more than 5,000 physicians and osteopathic medical students from around the United States and also offers valuable continuing medical education credits.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.