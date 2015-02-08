JCJC family mourns the loss of Board of Trustees Vice Chair, “Coach” William Boone

This is a news release from Jones County Junior College

The Jones County Junior College family is saddened to learn of the recent loss of Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, “Coach” William Boone. The 82-year old died Sunday, February 1. He has served on the Board of Trustees for more than 30 years and as Vice Chairman for the last seven years. He was also a member of the JCJC Foundation Board of Directors since 2007 and he was a 1992 Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame recipient. The Biloxi native retired from coaching at Quitman High School.

“Coach Boone was such a joy to work with,” said JCJC President Dr. Jesse Smith. “He cared about every student he met and was genuinely concerned about how the college was progressing with the students in mind.”

Even though Boone was not a JCJC alumnus, he supported every effort and event. Both of his two daughters, Sandra Kay Boone Alexandra and Kimberly Ann Boone Lozano are Jones graduates. He and his wife Joyce established the Coach William C. Boone Scholarship Endowment a couple of years ago, through the JCJC Foundation Inc. for JCJC students. Despite not feeling well, he awarded the family scholarship during the September Scholarship Day to personally meet scholarship recipient from Quitman, Tori Dew.

“Coach Boone was especially proud of our athletes like softball player and reigning NJCAA Division II Player of the Year, Tori Dew. To be able to personally award Dew his family's scholarship meant so much to him. He was very proud to meet students like Dew and have a role in their success. He will be missed by all those who were touched by his many endeavors,” said Dr. Smith.

Most recently he reconnected with a childhood friend from the coast, Max Jordan who read about Boone's Scholarship in the JCJC Alumni Magazine. It was something special to watch unfold according to Alumni Association Coordinator, JoAnna Newcomb.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 6, at the First Baptist Church in Quitman. Graveside services were held at Boone Cemetery in Purvis, Mississippi.

