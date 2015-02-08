VIDEO: Home makeover for our furry friends - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

VIDEO: Home makeover for our furry friends

VIDEO: Home makeover for our furry friends

YouTube video of the day. Photo Source WDAM YouTube video of the day. Photo Source WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - There are many ways to spend $50,000, but have you ever considered spending that much money for 15 cats? 

Three men undertook a house project for their furry friends. HouzzTV posted their story on YouTube in December 2014, and their story is still trending this week. 

To watch this video on a mobile device, click here

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly