Mississippi Home of Your Own Homebuyer workshop set for Jackson

Mississippi Home of Your Own (HOYO) will sponsor a free, one-day homebuyer education workshop Saturday, Feb. 14, for any residents in Hinds and surrounding counties interested in buying a home. The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Andrew Jackson Conference Room on the first floor of the Warren Hood Building at 200 South President Street in Jackson.

In its 18th year of service to Mississippians with disabilities and their families, HOYO is an award-winning program of The University of Southern Mississippi Institute for Disability Studies. HOYO was created to empower people with disabilities to reach their individual dreams of owning and maintaining their own homes. Since 1997, HOYO has assisted 590 people with disabilities and their families in 65 Mississippi counties in becoming homeowners.

Grants are available to eligible borrowers with or without disabilities within the city limits of Jackson through HOYO. More information about these grants will be available at the workshop.

HOYO focuses on creating a support system that identifies potential homebuyers, analyzes their housing needs and financial capacity and prepares them for homeownership. Applicants of the HOYO program must attend homebuyer education seminars to be considered for financial assistance in purchasing a home.

For more information or to pre-register for the free homebuyer education seminar, call the Jackson office of the Institute for Disability Studies toll free at 1.866.883.4474.

