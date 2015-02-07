Eagle SPUR program applications due March 18; preparation workshop Feb. 13

The University of Southern Mississippi is in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Photo Source WDAM

The Center for Undergraduate Research at The University of Southern Mississippi is accepting applications through March 18 for its Eagle Scholars Program for Undergraduate Research (Eagle SPUR).

Eagle SPUR is a competitive grant program in which Southern Miss undergraduates can receive up to $1,000 to conduct independent research and creative activity under the guidance of a faculty mentor. Funding can be used to purchase equipment and supplies, pay for travel, and/or provide a stipend in support of time spent on the project.

The deadline for proposal submission is March 18 for projects conducted during the fall 2015 semester. More information is available on the CUR website (http://www.usm.edu/research/eagle-scholars-program-undergraduate-researc...); a proposal preparation workshop will be held Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. in Cook Library, room 123.

For more information, contact Dr. Marie Danforth at 601.266.5629 or e-mailmarie.danforth@usm.edu.

