UPDATE: Student identified in USM weapons, drugs arrests

A traffic stop on The University of Southern Mississippi's campus leads to weapons and drugs.USM student Elijah Culpepper, 21, and Ruben Handy, 20, were arrested by campus police after officers discovered three weapons, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the suspects' vehicle around noon Wednesday.

Southern Miss Police Chief Bob Hopkins said Culpepper is being charged with possession of marijuana above one ounce with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a student, and Handy is charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a student.

According to Hopkins, both suspects were arrested on Golden Eagle Ave. between the USM library and Owings-McQuagge Hall after a concerned student notified officers of an armed man on campus.

This case has been turned over to the Forrest County Sheriff's Department.



The suspects are expected to have their initial appearances on Thursday.



Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.