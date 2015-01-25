Southern Miss Veterans Center to hold open house Jan. 30

This is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

The University of Southern Mississippi's Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families will hold an open house from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 30. The center is located at 3503 Morningside Drive on the Hattiesburg campus.

The open house is designed to showcase the center and the student initiatives in place at the new facility. Tours will be conducted and refreshments served.

The Center's mission is to offer sustainable conditions for a “military-friendly” education support program that provides veterans, service members (active duty, Reserve Component and National Guard), dependents (family members) and survivors (VSDS) the opportunity to pursue a degree at The University of Southern Mississippi.

For more information about the Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families, call 601.264.4629 or visit: www.usm.edu/military-veterans

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.