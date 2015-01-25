VIDEO: The World's First Driving Dog

Porter is the world's first driving dog. Photo Source YouTube

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is looking for a home for unique dogs like Porter.

According to the SPCA, these animals have been abused, abandoned or just forgotten.

SPCA works with these animals to teach them some clever tricks, and bring awareness to these smart, lovable dogs.

To find out more about #drivingdogs, visit www.drivingdogs.co.nz or visit www.spca.org.nz today to adopt a dog.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.