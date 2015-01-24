Illinois firm recalls chicken steak products

This is a news release from the United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service

Aspen Foods Div. of Koch Foods, Inc., a Chicago, Ill. establishment, is recalling approximately 1,140 pounds of chicken steak products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products contain wheat and soy, known allergens which are not declared on the product label.

The ChicNSteakes items were produced on December 13, 2014. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF Only)]

2 lb. selling unit boxes containing vacuum-packages of “Market Day Teriyaki Flavored ChicNSteakes.” in boxes labeled “Market Day Lemon Pepper ChicNSteakes.”The products subject to recall bear the establishment number “P-1358” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The inner package and the selling unit boxes will have a Julian Date of “3464” and the outer box will have a pack date of 12/13/14. The items produced were shipped to distribution locations in Illinois for further distribution.The problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints indicating that the Lemon Pepper flavored ChicNSteakes boxes actually contain Chicken Teriyaki flavored ChicNSteakes. Teriyaki ChicNSteakes contain soy and wheat allergens, which are not in the Lemon Pepper flavored ChicNSteakes.

FSIS and the company have received no reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and media with questions about the recall can contact Mike Fields, Division President, at (847) 384-5940.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from l0 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

