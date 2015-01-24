Arizona firm recalls chicken breast fritters product

This is a news release from the United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service

Primecut Meats, a Phoenix, Ariz. establishment, is recalling approximately 17,700 pounds of chicken breast fritters products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products contain eggs, a known allergen which are not declared on the product label.

The chicken breast fritters items were produced on various dates prior to January 23, 2015. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF Only)]

4 lb. boxes of “Prime Poultry Chicken Breast Fritters.”The products subject to recall bear the establishment number “P-27220” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items produced were shipped to retail locations in Arizona and Colorado.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS in-plant verification activities.

FSIS and the company have received no reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and media with questions about the recall can contact Chad Poppen, at (602) 455-8834.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from l0 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem

