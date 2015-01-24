Anthony Lucas Memorial Highway dedication scheduled for Feb. 4

This is a news release from the Mississippi Department of Transportation

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is honored to announce that the “Anthony Lucas Memorial Highway” dedication ceremony has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 4, in Ackerman, Mississippi. The dedication ceremony, commemorating the life of Anthony Dwight Lucas, will be held at the Ackerman Baptist Church Family Life Center located at 185 East Cherry Street in Ackerman.

In attendance for the dedication ceremony will be Transportation Commissioner Mike Tagert, Attorney General Jim Hood, Senator Gary Jackson, District 15 and Representative Joey Hood, District 35.

House Bill 615 designates and names a stretch of Mississippi Highway 15 in Choctaw County (beginning at a point located 3,400 feet south of its intersection with West Reform-Sturgis Road and East Reform-Sturgis Road and extending northerly for 6,600 feet to a point 3,200 feet north of its intersection with West Reform-Sturgis Road and East Reform-Sturgis Road) as the “Anthony Lucas Memorial Highway.” MDOT will erect and maintain appropriate signs along and approaching this segment of highway.

“MDOT is honored to dedicate this section of highway as the Anthony Lucas Memorial Highway,” said Commissioner Tagert. “This is a fitting way to pay tribute to an individual who loved his family and his community.”

For more information about the Anthony Lucas Memorial Highway dedication ceremony, please call Jennifer Crowe at (662) 680-3323.

