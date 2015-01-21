Breaking dam could put residents in danger

This is a news release from Pearl River County

A dam located on a 50 acre lake in the Amackertown area is in imminent danger of breaking. The lake is located 1-2 miles from the Pearl River/Marion County Line. The approximate address in the area of the lake is 9989 Highway 43 North.

Emergency officials were contacted earlier today regarding a leak in the dam. Using digital mapping, the National Weather Service determined that only one structure in the area was in potential danger. The Pearl River County Sheriff's Department has notified those residents of the threat. No other homes, structures or roads should be affected by the breach. However, we are asking that people remain clear of that area until the situation has been resolved.

A private contractor has been brought to the scene to perform a controlled breach to relieve pressure on the dam and mitigate the emergency situation.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

