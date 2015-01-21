January 21, Wednesday evening forecast

Plenty of sunshine today with a few high clouds starting to move in from the west through the rest of the evening and into the overnight hours.



Thursday will be a mostly cloudy day as the clouds thicken up. We will likely see a few rain showers through the late afternoon and evening and into the overnight hours. A few thunderstorms can't be ruled out, but the threat for severe weather is quite low.



Friday will be damp, cool, and showery. Plenty of clouds and hit and miss rain all day long.



Things start to clear out on Saturday and look good through next week.



