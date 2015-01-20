SBA disaster assistance available for Marion and adjacent counties

This is a news release from MEMA

Gov. Phil Bryant's request for disaster assistance in Marion County was approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration today. Residents, businesses and non-profit organizations affected by severe storms and tornadoes that occurred on Dec. 23, 2014, are eligible to apply for low interest loans for recovery.

“Many families and businesses have been affected by the devastating tornadoes that struck just two days before Christmas,” said Gov. Bryant. “Our hope is this assistance will help residents and businesses get back on their feet. I thank SBA Administrator Maria Contreras-Sweet for making this assistance available.”

The declaration covers Marion County and the adjacent counties of Lamar, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Pearl River and Walthall.

The SBA will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Marion County at the Exposition Center, 150 Industrial Park Rd. in Columbia. Staff from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the SBA will be available to assist survivors with completing their applications.

The center will open Thursday, Jan. 22, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Continuing Operation Hours:

Friday, Jan 23, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 24, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 25, Closed

Monday, Jan. 26 through Thursday, Jan. 29, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Applicants can apply at the Disaster Loan Outreach Center, online at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela, by calling 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf or hard-of-hearing) or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded from the SBA's website at www.sba.gov.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is March 23, 2015. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Oct. 20, 2015.

Loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property. Loans to businesses of all sizes and non-profit organizations will be available to repair damage to real estate, machinery, equipment and inventory.

MEMA will continue to work with Marion County officials to assist residents affected by the storms to identify unmet needs and work to get them the assistance they need. For more information or questions, contact MEMA External Affairs or visit www.msema.org. For details about SBA visit www.sba.gov/disaster.

